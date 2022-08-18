Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.2 %

M stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

