Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of MSGE stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
