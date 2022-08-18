Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 474,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

