Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MMP opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

