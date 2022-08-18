Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.