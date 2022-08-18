Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Malibu Boats
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
