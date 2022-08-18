Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 50.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.