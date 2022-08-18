Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,533,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

