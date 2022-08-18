Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mandiant were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mandiant

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

