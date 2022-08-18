ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.



