Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

