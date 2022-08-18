Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $121,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.