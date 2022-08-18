Marvell Technology (MRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.53-$0.59 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.53-0.59 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,359,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 781.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

