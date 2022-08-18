McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.36. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5,039.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,055,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $260,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

