Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

