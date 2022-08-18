Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

