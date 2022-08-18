MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $108.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,818. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $114.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $116.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

