MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

