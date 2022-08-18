Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

