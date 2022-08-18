Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.