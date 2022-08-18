Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

