Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

