Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

