Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

