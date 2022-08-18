Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 758,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

