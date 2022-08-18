Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.