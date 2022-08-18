Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.