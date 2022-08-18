MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. MINISO Group has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNSO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of -1.05. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MINISO Group by 1,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

