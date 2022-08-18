MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) is one of 267 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MiNK Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics Competitors 641 3511 10249 150 2.68

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 479.47%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.23%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 -$30.21 million -2.56 MiNK Therapeutics Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.64

MiNK Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -126.48% MiNK Therapeutics Competitors -4,291.98% -197.46% -32.90%

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics competitors beat MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

