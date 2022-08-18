Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

