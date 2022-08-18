Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

