Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

GLUE stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 376,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 327,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

