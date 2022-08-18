M&T Bank Corp Acquires 12,641 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPS opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $177.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.84. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $605.92 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

