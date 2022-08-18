M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,405 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

