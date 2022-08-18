M&T Bank Corp Acquires 369 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $885,660.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,913 shares of company stock worth $45,944,459. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 6.0 %

WMS opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

