M&T Bank Corp Acquires 785 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

