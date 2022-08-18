M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $123.71 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $211.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

