M&T Bank Corp Buys 970 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $611,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.