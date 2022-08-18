M&T Bank Corp Buys New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.