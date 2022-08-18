M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 2,193 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Freshpet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $159.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

