M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,031 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

