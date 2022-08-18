M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

