M&T Bank Corp Has $224,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Everi by 184.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Everi Price Performance
EVRI stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.
Insider Activity at Everi
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
