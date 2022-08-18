M&T Bank Corp Has $225,000 Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.2 %

FHB opened at $27.45 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.