M&T Bank Corp Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

