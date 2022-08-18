M&T Bank Corp Has $252,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

