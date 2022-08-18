M&T Bank Corp Has $253,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.