M&T Bank Corp Has $257,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

