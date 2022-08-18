M&T Bank Corp Has $260,000 Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 67.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 244,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 70.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

