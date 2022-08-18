M&T Bank Corp Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.