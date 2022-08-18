M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

