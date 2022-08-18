M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $6,364,000. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

